Adraee said in a post that he described as “important” on his “X” account: “With the temporary suspension of fire taking effect, our forces will be stationed at the ceasefire lines inside the Strip and will move there.”

He added: “Our forces will be stationed in non-densely populated areas and will continue administrative and logistical movements on the Netzarim axis and the coastal road.”

He continued: “The movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north is permitted in any way, but only from the north to the south.”

He concluded by saying: “Uncoordinated movement of trucks from the south of the Strip to the north will not be allowed.”

Qatar and Hamas confirmed on Thursday that the truce agreement would enter into force at seven o’clock on Friday morning.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “50 hostages will be released, divided over 4 days. On the first day, 13 women and children will be released.”

She explained: “The first batch of civilian hostages will be delivered around four o’clock on Friday afternoon.”

She pointed out that “during the period of four days, information will be collected about the remaining hostages to consider the possibility of releasing a larger number, and thus extending the truce.”