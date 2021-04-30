The law is a social necessity, its goal is to control and regulate the behavior and relationships of individuals in society, determine their rights and obligations, and define their legal positions, but there are other centers occupied by some individuals that are not based on the law for their existence, but are established according to the requirements of reality, which can be described as “Actual positions based on apparent status,” such as the apparent heir, the apparent owner, and the apparent agent.

First of all, it must be clarified that the rule of “apparent status” is not included in any legal text, but it is stable in jurisprudence and judiciary, and justice enforces its application to protect “good faith” others. The Dubai Court of Cassation applied this rule, as well as other courts, including the Supreme Court in France.

The basic principle in contracts – according to the law – is that they are not enforceable except between those who contract them, and the right holder is not bound by the actions of others, except in the case of “apparent situation”, as this rule is applied whenever its obligations are fulfilled, which is for the right holder to cause his mistake, negatively or Positively, in showing a party that it has this right, which drives others “in good faith” to contract with him.

In one case, for example, a person sold a car owned by another under a power of attorney from him, transferred its ownership to the buyer, and received its price, by this disposal exceeding the limits of the agency granted to him by the original owner, and several years passed after the completion of the sale without asking the original owner or challenging the validity The sale, then objected later, and a legal dispute occurred, but the court obliged him to pay the price of the car to the buyer, considering that the seller was a “visible agent”, and that the buyer had dealt with him in good faith, in light of the original owner’s non-objection throughout these years.

An illustrative example is also for siblings to inherit a property from their father, then one of them dispose of it for rent in the presence of the rest of the heirs or their reluctance to the place, which was established with the tenant with the certainty of that brother’s entitlement to write the contract. On the contract.

In order for the rule of “apparent status” to be implemented, two pillars must be available, one of which is material, which is the firmness of the actual position of the owner of the “apparent situation” to the extent that others and all of them believe that he has a valid legal position.

The second is a moral pillar, which is represented in the necessity for good faith from the other party in the contract towards the owner of the “apparent situation”. To ensure the availability of good faith, everyone must be convinced of the validity of the apparent position, whether it is an agent, heir or owner, and not be his involvement in The contract resulted from naivety, negligence, or failure to explore the truth.

In general, everyone must make sure, before concluding any contract, to ascertain the character of the other party, through documents indicating his legal status and his authority over what is contracted upon.

Senior legal advisor





