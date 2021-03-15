The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Cairo stated, in a tweet posted on its official account on “Twitter”, that it would like to inform all citizens coming to the Arab Republic of Egypt that the Egyptian authorities imposed entry visa fees on all citizens of Arab countries, in the amount of $ 25, noting That the decree will take effect from March 21, 2021.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior recently issued a decision stipulating that the entry visa fee to Egypt be collected from citizens of all Arab countries.

The decision excludes countries that have bilateral or regional agreements with Egypt, which include mutual exemptions from visa fees.





