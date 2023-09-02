The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed the validity of the letter attributed to it regarding depositing sums of money in execution files, which is sent regarding depositing sums of money in execution files, which are sent to the beneficiary of the amount according to the data recorded in the electronic system.

The department explained that the audio recording accompanying the message and circulating through social media platforms is misleading and unfounded and does not belong to the beneficiary of the deposit.

The Judicial Department called on community members to investigate accuracy and not circulate similar rumors through communication sites, stressing that the necessary legal measures will be taken against the person who posted the recording of my misleading voice.