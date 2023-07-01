Accident of Casal Palocco, confirmation comes from the GPS of the Lamborghini: what the investigators discovered

A truly important turning point is the one that has arrived in the last few hours on theCasal Palocco accident, in which unfortunately a 5-year-old boy lost his life. The GPS of the big car has given some really important confirmations, which worsen the situation of the 20-year-old at the wheel.

Matthew Di Pietro he has been under house arrest since 22 June. The investigators have chosen not to give him the opportunity to use the mobile phone and all devices.

Unfortunately, this serious accident led to the death of a 5-year-old boy named Manuel. The latter was in the car with the mother and younger sister. He was just out of kindergarten.

He had had an end-of-year party with his classmates and when the woman came back to pick him up, she was probably taking him back to home. In fact, after taking the road, she was trying to turn at one lateral crossbar.

However, from his story in the prosecutor’s office, he said he saw Lamborghini coming against them in full force speed. For this she did not have time to do nothing more.

Matteo Di Pietro in the hearing to validate the detention however, said another version. He answered all the investigating judge’s questions and his defense stated that he was traveling at a speed of approx 65 km/h.

Accident of Casal Palocco, the turning point from the GPS

In the last few hours, however, from what he reports The Corriere della Sera, the turning point has come from the GPS. This is because the device placed in the rental car, has not left room for doubts.

Investigators found that the 20-year-old was traveling at a speed of approx 124 km/h. Later he downshifted, perhaps because he was near a traffic light, but shortly after he pressed again the accelerator.

From the findings taken by the police at the scene of the accident, there would not be any on the ground skid marks. In addition, Lamborghini dragged the mother of the family’s Smart, for approx 21 metersleaving no escape to the little one who was inside.