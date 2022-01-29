Renan Lodi has started the year 2022 with a completely ascending role in Atlético. Simeone has opted to go back to a defense of four, motivated by the absence of his central defenders and the bleeding behind that the team is experiencing. And Lodi is the only natural left-back in the squad… at the moment.

Athletic has closed the incorporation of Reinildo Mandava, Lille defender whose contract ends on June 30. The Mozambican traveled to Madrid on Monday to sign his contract for next season, although the plan of the rojiblanco club was to try to close his arrival in this same January, as he has done with Daniel Wass. But nevertheless, Lille is not making it easy for the 28-year-old winger to leave and if he does not open the doors for him, we will have to wait until summer to see him as a mattress maker.

And while Atlético tries to close another left side, Lodi has stayed in Madrid during the break to continue improving positioning and defensive skills after being left off Tite’s latest list. A break where European soccer players do not compete, but Americans do. The coach explained his absence: “I didn’t call Lodi because he’s not vaccinated. You particularly understand that vaccination is a social responsibility. She is mine and with the person by her side. I bring that to myself and my family, to the people for whom I have responsibility.”

Juninho clarified that the Atlético player only has the first dose of the vaccine against the disease, and not the complete guideline, something that is required in Ecuador. So that, Lodi is one of the few players who has been working under Simeone this week, with the absences of the internationals, the injured and the COVID cases of Oblak and Felipe.

Lodi has started five of Atlético’s six games in 2022, and against Athletic he came on at half-time in the Spanish Super Cup. If previously he had only entered the eleven four times, the new year has significantly increased his role, with more successful performances, assisting Correa against Rayo Vallecano and scoring and assisting João Félix against Rayo Majadahonda, has also suffered in defense against more offensive teams and with the most withdrawn team as against Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

Lodi tries to improve in that aspect during the break, waiting to find out if the competition for the position will increase with the incorporation of a Reinaldo who is a sure thing on the defensive side. A complete opposite profile. Hermoso is the other variant that Simeone manages for the left side, in addition to return to a trail of five with Carrasco as lane and owner of the entire profile. Lodi has seen how his minutes have increased and will try to become strong in a defense that has been one of the team’s great weaknesses in the first half of the season.