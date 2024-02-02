As of this week, Ukraine has a brand new long-range weapon to threaten the Russians far behind the front lines. The accurate Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) can hit targets up to 150 kilometers away. That is almost twice as far as the range of the previously sent Himars missiles.
Karen Van Eyken
