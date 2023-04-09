The mission indicated that it is seeking to decipher many mysteries and mysterious aspects surrounding that discovery, which contains unusual paintings and drawings of Jesus, the Virgin Mary, and King Michael, Emperor of the Kingdom of Nubia at the time.

The new discovery is a complex of rooms made of sun-dried bricks whose interiors are covered with unique pictorial scenes.

According to the mission, the complex contained rare paintings with great artistic and historical significance that could revolutionize the field of discoveries related to Christian art.

The new discovery was marked by the finding of a small room, the walls of which were decorated with paintings showing the Virgin Mary, in addition to another depicting the king of the Kingdom of Dongola with Christ.

The Old Dongola region is considered the capital of the Kingdom of Nubia and one of the most prominent ancient African kingdoms, and is located in the heart of the Kush civilization, which is believed to be one of the oldest human civilizations in the world.

Discovery opens the door to many mysteries

The discovery, which was carried out by a team supported by the European Research Council led by archaeologist Kazimierz Michaowski and included Artur Polski, Lorenzo de Lellis, Maciej and Yogo, gives important results, according to the mission, about the urban transformations of medieval societies.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Sudanese antiquities expert, Shadia Abdo, said that what is surprising about this discovery is the difference between the drawings and paintings that were found from the Christian paintings discovered in the world so far.

Abdo added, “It was usual in the previously discovered paintings to depict the angel or the king’s protector steadily, but the new paintings show the angel moving his wing.”

At the site, archaeologists found a large basement under the four rooms, dating back to the sixteenth century AD.

But the biggest mystery in this discovery is the kinetic position of the paintings that depicted Christ and those around him, in addition to the nature of the complex of rooms in which the paintings were found, and the areas of the rooms themselves covered with vaults and domes and made of dried bricks were very small, but they are 7 meters above the surface level. the earth.

Next to the complex, he found a sacred building believed to be the Great Church of Jesus, which may have been a cathedral, the most important Christian church, and the seat of the Grand Pope at the time.

Experts hope that the additional excavations that they intend to carry out during the coming period will provide answers to many questions that remain unanswered.

According to experts, their interest at this stage focuses on preserving the unique wall paintings that were discovered and studying the inscriptions on them.

The restoration work of the complex and the paintings actually began immediately after the discovery under the supervision of a specialized restoration team, but these works face great challenges represented in the environment in which the team works in light of the extremely high temperatures and the great difficulties facing the process of separating the paintings from the walls in some places.