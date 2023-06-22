Today, Thursday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), announced that Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has started an experiment in producing protein crystals for PCG2 antibodies, aboard the International Space Station, inside the Kibo unit laboratory. Japanese, which is the experiment that was sent to the International Station aboard the Dragon X-28 vehicle, on the seventh of June.

Regarding the experience that would contribute to enhancing opportunities for scientific cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed Tomouh 2 mission of the Emirates Astronaut Program, said: “This experience is a turning point in the UAE’s scientific contributions in the field of space science.” , while the experience also confirms our strong commitment to expanding international scientific partnerships, and enhancing our understanding of complex biological systems to contribute more to the benefit of humanity.”

The topic of the experiment was proposed by a research team at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with Harvard Medical School in the United States of America, within the framework of cooperation between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency. JAXA” and the Emirates Space Agency, in an effort to ensure the maximum possible benefit from scientific research in space, to support the vital sectors that serve humans on Earth, foremost of which is the health sector.

The experiment to produce antibody protein crystals focuses on the protein molecule GIRK2, which affects heart rate and has links to many serious health conditions, such as epilepsy, irregular heartbeats and addiction.

The experiment to develop high-quality crystals of GIRK2 aims to advance our understanding of its specific structure. The PCG2 experiment will contribute to analyzing the production of drug crystals in a microgravity environment, which facilitates their production on Earth and in space, and shortens the period of production of new drugs.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi played a pivotal role in this experiment. By fixing the PCG samples in JAXA’s experimental equipment in the Kibo laboratory, a procedure that requires great precision and technical skill to ensure the viability of the samples for the duration of the experiment.

After a month on board the International Space Station, the experiment will move to the next stage, where the sample will be returned to Earth for X-ray data collection in Japan, and then this data will be provided to the UAE research team for further analysis.

Over the past three months, Al Neyadi and Mission 69 crew members have made significant progress in microgravity research.

These efforts included a range of groundbreaking scientific investigations, including the study of the cardiovascular system, plant biology, materials science, fluid sciences, sleep analysis, among many other areas.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.