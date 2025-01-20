Play again. That is what a person with cerebral palsy has been able to do thanks to an implant. It has been presented by a multidisciplinary team of researchers who have implanted a brain-computer interface in a person with paralysis capable of detecting and decoding finger movements. The system reached a degree of precision that allowed it to play a video game.

The results are published in the journal ‘Nature Medicine‘.

Millions of people live with severe motor disabilities. Although many of their basic needs are met, there are still deficiencies in social and recreational activities, such as video games.

The brain-computer interfaces have been recognized as a possible solution for motor restoration, but current examples of this technology have struggled with complex movements, such as individual finger movements, which are useful for activities such as writing, playing musical instruments, or using a controller. video games.









New brain-computer interfaces are capable of providing a direct communication link between the brain and a computer or other external device. The most sophisticated of these devices use sensors that are surgically placed in parts of the brain that control movement.

Mathew Willsey’s team, from the University of Michigan-Ann Arborhas developed a brain-computer interface capable of continuously recording the electrical activity patterns of multiple neurons in the brain to translate complex movements.

The interface was implemented in the brain region responsible for controlling hand movement, called the left precentral gyrus, in a person with paralysis of the upper and lower extremities.

Neural activity was recorded while the participant watched a virtual hand making various movements, and the researchers then used machine learning algorithms to identify signals linked to specific finger movements.

Using these signals, the system was able to accurately predict finger movements, allowing the participant to control three very different sets of fingers, including two-dimensional movements of the thumb, on a virtual hand.

This system achieved a level of precision and freedom greater movement than had previously been achieved.

The authors then extended the application of this finger control to a video game. Finger movements decoded by the interface were programmed to control the speed and direction of a virtual drone, allowing the participant to pilot the device through multiple obstacle courses as part of a video game.

This study suggests that the needs of people with paralysis go beyond simple physical mobility. The social dimension and leisure are also important for well-being, although this involves addressing additional technical challenges, such as continuously decoding intentions and improving the control of complex interfaces, such as video games, which require multifactorial control.

However, he comments Eduardo Fernandezdirector of the Bioengineering Institute of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche and director of the Biomedical Neuroengineering group of the Biomedical Network Research Center for Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine (CIBER-BBN), it is necessary to highlight that this research has been carried out on a single patientso more studies are still necessary. Furthermore, he adds, “the flow of information remains unidirectional (from the brain to the device) and does not include sensory feedback (the information the brain receives from the fingers), which can make it difficult or limit the control of more complex interfaces.”

«The future is hopeful and we must be prepared to be able to use these new technologies to improve the quality of life of patients with spinal cord injuries,” he tells Science Media Centre.