What happens to the Kings? Luke Walton’s team seems to have left behind the crises and everything that has to do with the past year and is, at the moment and together with the Jazz, the most fit team in the NBA. A streak of four consecutive defeats left them at a worrying 5-10 record and with terrible feelings, one of the worst defenses in the history of North American competition and a huge number of unsolved questions that nobody answered but to which, miraculously, answers are being found. Suddenly, Luke Walton seems like a good coach, De’Aaron Fox is a rising star who is, objectively, at All Star level, Harrison Barnes has found his place, Buddy Hield convinces and each person knows their role. The Kings have gone from being the laughing stock of the League and one of the meanest projects today (they haven’t played the playoffs since 2006, the longest running streak) to one of the sensations of the moment, to a solid team that is capable of stringing together great consecutive performances with solvency and to win close matches against important rivals, real candidates for the ring. And that faltering record is now positive (12-11), Walton has exchanged insults for praise and the city of Sacramento is dreaming again of seeing his team in the playoffs.

The game was extremely even: no quarter was decided by more than five points of difference and there was, be careful, 23 lead changes on the scoreboard and 11 draws, an outrage. In addition, none of the maximums of the two teams exceeded ten. A basket from Kawhi squeezed the shock to the maximum with less than a minute left. Holmes, with a pass from Fox, pounded to give the visitors an advantage and two attempts by Angelenos, first by Lou Williams and then by Nicolás Batum, ended in failure and with victory for the Kings, who resolved with two free throws from Hield and They ignored a Williams basket that made the final 110-113. And in the end, victory of much merit before a rival of a lot entity for a team that still has much to prove but it is taking clear and resounding steps in the right direction. And that it is only one game away from the playoffs, a range in which up to six teams are found and in which they will have to suffer a lot if they want a ticket to that place they have not reached for so long that it is difficult to remember it. .

On the Clippers, no one played especially well. Kawhi, forced to spread and multiply on the track in the absence of Paul George, this time stayed at 20 points, with 9 of 21 in field goals and 7 goals in the last quarter, insufficient for the local victory. Tyronn Lue, seeing that the starters were not working, introduced a lot of rotation and got his team to contribute a whopping 57 points from the bench, 27 more than his rival. Reggie Jackson scored 14 and was the only starter, along with Kawhi, to exceed ten. Zubac achieved a double-double of 12 + 14, Marcus Morris went to 16 and Lou Williams to 23 (+ 5 + 5), but with 6 of 16 in shots and representing a hole in defense that has never been closed but has grown exponentially with his age. Watch out for this player for a possible transfer in the future: with an undeniable quality, he is 34 years old and he is not what he was. And the Clippers, of course, still need a distributor. The Neverending Story.

And on the other side, transgression, change. The revolution. At least, the internal one, which is what the Kings need to make the ghosts that haunt them too much disappear and think shamelessly about a future that allows a glimpse of light in the dark. Fox went to 36 points (15 of 25 in field goals), 4 rebounds and 7 assists (only 1 loss). Hield reached 22 points, Bagley 9 + 10, Holmes 12 + 10, Barnes was missing in the shot (1 of 7), but grabbed 12 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton, rookie and near-steal of the draft (along with Quickley, one of the surprises of the last lottery), to 13. The Kings improve from the bench to the last player, not structurally but formally, and they know that it is early to draw conclusions that can be hasty. Everything, this and the rest, will be verified at the end, which is where the Kings must go to end their particular farce and change a story that is his own. Never has a meaning been as broad as that contained in that phrase that says that the revolution begins with oneself.