Christmas is, year after year, synonymous with excitement and reunions but also with high expectations. Advertising, social networks and cinema show a perfect image of celebration: a magazine housesmiling families and tables worthy of haute cuisine chefs. However, behind that apparent perfection you can find a different reality: some people spend the holidays dealing with family problems and complex dynamics, details that don’t go as expected, and a mix of emotions that don’t go as expected. always nice.

The lack of a loved one, the illness suffered by one of them and other important factors can alter our emotions at this time, so if Christmas is usually remembered as a few happy days, they become quite the opposite.

According to a NAMI report National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental health problems

feel that their symptoms worsen during the holidays, in part due to expectations of perfection and social comparison, which generate a perception that everyone should feel “happy” and have ideal celebrations, thus exacerbating loneliness or sadness in those who experience different.

The psychological impact of Christmas pressure From a psychological point of view, this pressure to achieve perfection









During Christmas it can trigger complex emotions such as anxiety, sadness and frustration. These emotions emerge from the discrepancy between unrealistic expectations and reality, a comparison that often translates into low self-esteem, insecurity, and harmful self-demand. Trying to live the “perfect” Christmas can lead people to focus on the external aspects of the celebration, leaving aside their true emotional needs and increasing tension, stress and even feelings of loneliness. The social comparison

and the feeling of failure can intensify during this time of year, also having a greater impact on those who already experience some type of emotional discomfort, such as social anxiety or grief. These people may feel even more vulnerable, as they perceive that others are enjoying themselves while they deal with their own internal difficulties.

Strategies for an imperfect Christmas with resilience

To reduce Christmas pressure and promote a more authentic celebration, at Unobravo we recommend the following strategies:1. Practice acceptance

: Accepting that imperfections are part of life helps reduce pressure. Understanding that not everything has to go perfectly and that it is normal for there to be unforeseen events or conflicts allows you to experience Christmas in a more relaxed way.2. Focus on the emotional, not the material

: remember that the goal of Christmas is to live it and enjoy it, not necessarily have it be perfect or with impeccable decorations. Gratitude for what is good can significantly improve emotional well-being.3. Take a break from social media

: networks show an idealized version of life. Limiting time on these platforms or remembering that they only show the good can reduce comparison and, with it, self-demand.4. Set limits and priorities

: It is important to remember that not all traditions have to be followed to the letter. Selecting those activities and people that really bring joy and rest helps you enjoy the holidays.

Psychological support and therapy to manage Christmas pressure

When holiday pressure or emotions significantly impact well-being, seeking support in therapy can be very beneficial. Among the strategies we suggest at Unobravo are:• Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

: Helps identify and modify irrational thoughts and beliefs around perfection and comparison, allowing the person to develop a more realistic and compassionate view of themselves.• Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

: encourages acceptance of experiences and emotions without judgment, allowing the person to focus on what really matters to them, beyond social expectations.

Additionally, mindfulness, which promotes a perspective of acceptance and gratitude, can help us live in the present and enjoy experiences without anxiety about what ‘should’ be.

Finally, focusing on our personal growth and authenticity can help us connect with our emotional needs and define expectations and desires for this celebration.