The Capitol protected by a fence and wire, this Tuesday in Washington. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Since the day of the attack on the Capitol, on January 6, any authorized person, including the press, must make an endless detour to reach the US Congress. The vast security perimeter erected by fences, barbed wire, and Guard soldiers Nacional recalls that the so-called town house, where laws are made, walks are taken and portraits are taken by the lake, is these days very far from town. No one knows how long these exceptional security measures will last, but it is certain that they will continue as long as the impeachment of former President Donald Trump takes place. There is no more hostile and precise reminder than that of the events that have led the United States to begin the fourth impeachment in its history this Tuesday, a violent and unusual assault on that temple that they revere so much.

Because the Capitol is today a court, but also a crime scene, in the same way that the 100 senators of the House act as members of the jury, although they have also been witnesses and, to a large extent, victims of that siege. This is how extraordinary a trial like this is, in which not even the president is in office anymore, but lives in refuge in his Florida mansion.

Downtown Washington lives one day for history books – another day – but it looks like an abandoned set. Between the pandemic, last summer’s riots during anti-racism protests, and the extremist attack on the Capitol, the capital has been transformed into a fort, with boarded-up shops and military vehicles now fully integrated into the landscape. Trump, meanwhile, has gone from media ubiquity to total disappearance, contributing to that empty set feeling.

Inside, on the other side of the fence, where the trial is taking place, the Democrats have started the session by showing a devastating video, 13 minutes of images that combined the heated message of Trump with the most violent scenes of the Capitol. “You will never get our country back if you are weak. You must show strength, ”the president exclaimed at one point in the speech. “Let’s fight for Trump”, “Without Trump there is no peace,” shouted the attackers. Suddenly, the screams of someone trapped. The Republican faces the charge of “incitement to insurrection” for the harangues he launched that same morning, before the fanatical mob launched itself against Congress, but the guilty verdict is unlikely.

A impeachment It’s not like that, really. Never in the history of the United States has this procedure been used for what it was designed by the fathers of the Constitution, to condemn or expel a president.

The one who seemed doomed, Richard Nixon, resigned when the Watergate process was in the preliminary phase, that of the House of Representatives, about to formally vote on the impeachment and send the matter to the Senate. Andrew Johnson, the Democrat first tested the mechanism, in 1868, delivered by one vote. They tried him because, in a moment of high tension, as soon as the Civil War ended, he dismissed a member of his cabinet without the then necessary authorization of the upper house. Bill Clinton, in 1998, was also acquitted after his lies about the ‘Lewinsky case’ came to light. And Trump himself also overcame the process of a year ago by his pressure on Ukraine to get dirty laundry on Joe Biden.

All those processes served as repudiation and purification, group therapy at times, purging most of the time. Johnson exposed a conflict between the executive and legislative branches and Clinton served the debate on the border between the public and private sphere of a president, the role of his morality. If it happened today, the focus would probably have been more on the abuse of power by the world’s most powerful politician over a 21-year-old intern. With the Trump trial a year ago, the Americans looked in great detail at the goings-on that the president and his clique (with lawyer Rudy Giuliani at the fore) had with foreign governments, although the closing of ranks of the Republicans in around their leader he did not doubt his acquittal for a moment.

With this impeachment, Democrats seek that Trump’s role in the events of January 6 is not forgotten, that they remain written forever as grounds for judgment, and that Republicans have, once again, to portray themselves before events that have filled Washington with military, fences and barbed wire.