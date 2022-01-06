Nikolay Kryuchkov, General Director of the CEG Contract Research Company, Immunologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences, predicted an increase in mortality from COVID-19 after the spread of the omicron strain. His words transfers URA.RU.

According to Kryuchkov, the lethality of the new strain is about three times lower than that of the delta, but it is quite possible that due to the high rates of hospitalization, the mortality rate will also increase. “Growth is quite possible due to infectiousness, bypassing immunity and overloading the healthcare system. Since the population in Russia is not as immunized as in the UK, and the healthcare system is overloaded, it is natural that we will see higher numbers of deaths per day than we saw on the delta wave, ”he said.

The immunologist also added that the mortality rate, if it does not break records of the delta strain, will not go lower. After the release from the holidays, at first there will be moderate rates of growth in the incidence rate, then sharp, the specialist concluded.

Earlier, the immunologist-allergist Vladimir Bolibok said that the end of the coronavirus infection pandemic in Russia is possible only with a noticeable decrease in the number of reported cases of COVID-19. According to him, it is important that cases are not recorded constantly, but only periodically.