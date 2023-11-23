A flu shot given to all family members during cold season can boost a child’s immune defenses. Immunologist and pediatrician Andrei Prodeus spoke about this on Thursday, November 23, in a conversation with radio Sputnik.

“If half of the household is not vaccinated, then the child’s risk of getting sick doubles <...> Contact with family members is very close, and the viral load can break through the immune barrier even in a vaccinated child,” the expert emphasized.

The doctor also noted that it is important for children to maintain a clear sleep schedule, since its absence can lead to a weakening of the body’s defense against the flu.

In addition, according to Prodeus, it is necessary to “give the child foods with iron and vitamin D,” since these substances contribute to the correct and efficient functioning of “immune officers.”

As the immunologist noted, frequent walks in the fresh air have a beneficial effect on strengthening the immunity of children.

On October 22, in a conversation with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences. Svetlana Kanevskaya pointed out the benefits of vitamins C and D in the fight against colds. The specialist noted that both of these vitamins support the immune system in different ways, and in the cold season their consumption increases. Thus, vitamin C improves the body’s immune response by stimulating the functions of white blood cells, and also alleviates symptoms of respiratory tract infections. The doctor advised including red bell peppers, broccoli, black currants, kiwi, guava, strawberries, oranges, lemons and other vegetables and fruits in the diet.