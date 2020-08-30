The cases of contagion are every day greater, and in recent weeks they are even registering thousands of positives every 24 hours. In addition, there have been cases of people who have been reinfected by the coronavirus.

This Saturday at night, on the show LaSexta Noche, the immunologist Alfredo Corell, Professor at the University of Valladolid, participated once again in the program that he now directs in summer Hilario Pino, and when asked about the immunity of the coronavirus, he left some statements dismantling the belief of reinfected people.

Alfredo Corell pointed out that: “There is a certain wrong trend to think that those who have had the disease have that hyperprotection that no longer lets the virus pass. It is necessary to distinguish that reinfecting is not the same as getting sick again“.

“Reinfection is not getting sick again”

The immunologist added an explanation to these statements, and that is: “If I have already passed the infection, my cells in the airways are still with the same ‘key’ protein for the virus to enter inside. So what we do have to have is T and B cells prepared so that this does not spread and does not go beyond there “.

These will not be the only reinfected people out there, but “surely there will be many, hundreds or thousands“, but cases of return to get sick “surely there Very few cases, “Corell noted.

In addition, it clarifies that these cases of sickness can occur, but it is not about reinfections, but that “the virus has been in other fabrics cantoned and it has come back positive, that this in a period of a month has seen that it can happen “, and adding that:” Many of these reinfections are cases in which the disease has not been completely clarified. original infection “.

The first is a Hong Kong patient from Spain

The first case that has occurred in the world is that of a patient who is in Hong Kong and arriving from Spain, and Corell explains that what he knows, at the moment, is that: “At first it became infected with its virus, with proteins, it was sequenced, and now, in a second moment, some of those proteins have had minimal changes“, adding then that the only way to know that a case of reinfection has occurred is to find”two different virus sequences“.

To conclude, Alfredo Borell says that a person can be infected with two viruses simultaneously: “It can happen that a patient may be infected by two types of virus simultaneously. In a situation of community spread it wouldn’t be strange. “