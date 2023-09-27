Immunologist Kryuchkov: the consequences of COVID-19 are more serious than the consequences of influenza and ARVI

The consequences of COVID-19 pose a greater danger to humans than the consequences of influenza and ARVI, said Candidate of Medical Sciences, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he reported on outbreaks of morbidity in Russia.

“If the pathogenicity and lethality of the new variant of coronavirus “Pyrola” does not differ noticeably from the current representatives of the omicron strain, then in this case I expect a full-fledged outbreak of morbidity, but much less pronounced than during previous omicron waves. Regarding influenza and ARVI, I also expect an increase in incidence, but more modest than last year,” Kryuchkov said.

According to the immunologist, today in Russia there is an increase in the incidence of ARVI.

“This is ahead of schedule. Perhaps this is a combination of covid with other acute respiratory viral infections. But these are far from the peak values ​​of the season. The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, influenza and coronavirus will further increase in November-December,” he shared.

Kryuchkov also said that there is a medium-term forecast for the influenza pandemic.

“This will be associated with the introduction of relatively new types of bird flu for humans. But the pandemic, most likely, will not happen this season,” the immunologist concluded.

Related materials:

In Russia, more than a million cases of influenza and ARVI were registered in a week, reports Rospotrebnadzor. It is noted that more than 18 million people have been vaccinated against influenza.

Against the backdrop of rising morbidity rates, some regions of Russia have begun to reintroduce the mask regime to combat COVID-19, ARVI and influenza.