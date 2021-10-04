The Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines “Vaccera”, owned by the Egyptian government, provided a number of new vaccinations for citizens, in addition to the “seasonal flu” vaccine, which a number of Egyptians are keen to obtain.

23 types of bacteria

And “Vaccera”, in a publication seen by “Sky News Arabia”, stated that there is an additional vaccination available to it to prevent 23 types of bacteria that cause several diseases, including meningitis, ear infection, and bacteremia.

The company indicated that the World Health Organization recommends taking the anti-pneumonia vaccination along with the influenza vaccination for groups with chronic diseases, smokers, immune patients and people over 65 years old.

12 patients

The Egyptian Medicines Authority advises citizens to take the vaccines provided by the state to protect them from 12 diseases, as part of a government awareness campaign to encourage receiving vaccines, including the Corona vaccines.

The Egyptian Medicines Authority is the government agency entrusted with reviewing the safety and efficacy of vaccines and granting permits for their use.

In a recent publication, the authority listed the diseases that vaccines protect against, most notably hepatitis, influenza, pneumonia, yellow fever, typhoid, cervical cancer, cholera, diphtheria, measles, mumps, polio, rubella, and typhoid.

Awareness of the importance of vaccinations

Dr. Amjad El-Haddad, an Egyptian immunology and allergy consultant, says that awareness campaigns about Corona vaccines increase awareness of the importance of vaccines against other diseases, noting that only a small segment of Egyptian society was interested in this matter despite its importance to human health.

Al-Haddad explained, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the main advantage of vaccinations is to prevent serious complications that may affect the citizen when he is infected with diseases, advising him to take vaccinations such as seasonal flu, bacterial flu, hepatitis, and various pulmonary vaccinations.

The Immunology and Allergy consultant denies the possibility of medical problems after taking the vaccines, but it is necessary, according to him, to have a break of at least two weeks between the day of getting the Corona vaccine and vaccination with vaccines against other diseases.

Al-Hadwad points out that any citizen can take vaccinations as long as he did not receive them before to prevent these diseases, except for the “rota” vaccination that is taken in children only, and there are vaccinations that are taken annually, such as the “seasonal flu”.

Compulsory vaccinations

Since the 1990s, the Egyptian government has imposed on citizens a schedule of compulsory vaccinations for children from birth to two years of age, including hepatitis B, polio, tuberculosis, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough.

Sources with the “Medication Authority” say that although these diseases are “rare”, the germs that cause them are still prevalent in some parts of the world, so it is recommended to take vaccinations if the individual does not take them to prevent these diseases.

The sources stressed, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the Egyptian government is adopting awareness policies for its vaccination campaigns against various diseases, according to the slogan “Prevention is better than cure.”