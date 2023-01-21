And the Russian “TASS” agency stated, on Saturday, that the Russian “RT” network in France will stop working, after freezing its bank accounts.

RT published an official statement on its website referring to the closure order, in which it said: “After 5 years of hard work, the governing authorities have reached their goal of closing RT France.”

For her part, the editor-in-chief of RT France, Ksenia Fedorova, said that the TV channel will stop broadcasting after its accounts have been banned.

She added that the banning of the accounts came at the request of the General Directorate of the Treasury in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

And she continued, “Our channel cannot continue to operate.”

French media reported that Paris took this measure in implementation of European Union sanctions and not at the initiative of the French state.

Russian promise

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it would take retaliatory measures against the French media operating on its territory after the Paris action.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that “banning RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against French media in Russia.”

She added that the Russian measures “will be very remarkable if the French authorities do not stop intimidating Russian journalists.”

Days after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February 2022, the European Union announced a ban on broadcasting Russian channels, including RT.