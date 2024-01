Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 00:36







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

An innovative technology to immerse yourself in the Holy Week processions of Cartagena will arrive in the capital of Spain, coinciding with the celebration of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which is held in the municipal congress palace of Madrid, Ifema, on the 24th. to the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers