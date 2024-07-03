A family was returning from their son’s game, the unthinkable happened until the tragic epilogue

What was supposed to be a fun and joyful day for an American family unfortunately turned into a real tragedy. While returning from a youth baseball game for their twelve-year-old son, the entire family was the victim of a terrible crash in the skies of New York. The grandfather who was driving theairplanea small single-engine Piper, the parents, Laura VanEpps, 43, and Ryan, 42, and their two children, ages 12 and 10.

Plane Crashes With Entire Family On Board: No Survivors

The dynamics of the terrible plane crash

Last Sunday, around 2 pm in the early afternoon, a small plane had just taken off from the regional airport of Oneonta in Delaware County crashed in a rural and heavily wooded area. The driver was the children’s grandfather, a 76-year-old Roger Beggs.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by the state police, the family had gone to watch a baseball game played by their twelve-year-old son. The grandfather had offered to accompany them on the plane. At the time of the crash, the aircraft was headed to the international airport of Cobb County in Atlanta, with a stop for refueling in West Virginia.

The search operations were quite difficult due to the inaccessible position of the accident site. Only on Sunday evening, thanks to the support of drones and Helicoptersthe rescuers were able to locate the small single-engine plane and proceed with the recovery phase of the victims, found lifeless and trapped in the wreckage.

Plane crashes in New York skies: family destroyed

There Grandmother of the family, the only survivor because they remained at home, expressed all their pain with the following words:

“This is an immense tragedy for our family and the end of five wonderful lives, especially young ones”.

The community of Alpharettain Georgia, where the family was originally from, shocked by the terrible news, gathered around the elderly woman left alone to offer her all their support and comfort.

The competent local authorities have launched a specific investigation to determine the precise causes of the accident, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) promptly arrived on the scene to examine the wreckage of the plane.