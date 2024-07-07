An immense fortune is hidden under the seas. It is the cargo of ships sunk over the centuries. There are at least three million wrecks, according to UNESCO. Among the richest, those of the Spanish galleons that transported gold and silver from the New to the Old World. But how do you locate them? And how does a research expedition take place? And finally, whose heritage does it belong to that emerges from the seabed: if there is no doubt if it is found in the territorial waters of a State, it is not so obvious with discoveries on the high seas

Fabio Pozzo 6 minute read