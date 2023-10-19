The recent Chinese statements about the situation in the Middle East were preceded by coordination between Moscow and Beijing, during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which ended hours ago, where the Chinese President called for Chinese-Russian “efforts” to protect “international justice,” and praised the Russian President for “confidence.” growing” between China and Russia.

According to experts, the Chinese-Russian rapprochement has been strengthening rapidly recently, especially with the continuation of the war in Ukraine, in addition to the efforts made by the two countries to play major international roles in the Gaza Strip to stop the Israeli war, which has entered its second week.

Gaza crisis

Oleksandr Fomin, a researcher at the Center for Security Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing came in light of the high level of international tension and a state of heat in the events taking place in the Middle East region against the backdrop of the ongoing war between the Hamas movement and the Israeli army.

Oleksandr Fomin added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the previously prepared visit coincided with a Russian diplomatic escalation in the Palestinian crisis, and the Kremlin’s demand for an immediate ceasefire and action in the Security Council.

Oleksandr Fomin asserts that the Chinese and Russian role in the Palestine crisis remains dependent on the space left by the West for the “major players” to enter the “solution” stage, put aside the causes of the conflict, and work toward a ceasefire.

Moscow and Beijing are also seeking to play a diplomatic role that reduces the Israeli escalation in Gaza, which was clearly evident in the two countries’ failure of a UN Security Council meeting whose goal was to condemn the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation led by the Hamas movement.

A multipolar world

The Russian President has repeatedly spoken about a multipolar international world away from the hegemony of Washington and the West, and here the Russian academic in international politics, Dimitri Viktorovich, says that Moscow’s goal is clear in that part, which is that the West and the United States should not be alone in the fate of international issues and crises.

Dimitri Viktorovich adds that most of the crises that were unique to Washington escalated for years and were not resolved, and the evidence of the Palestinian crisis and the rate of violence that became apparent in that region during the past days proves Washington’s abject failure in resolving the crises, he said.

Despite the UN Security Council’s rejection of the Russian draft resolution on the events in Gaza and the humanitarian truce, Viktorovich asserts that Russia and China emerged from the diplomatic and political battle by supporting Gaza “victorious,” especially since Beijing and Moscow increased their political and diplomatic fortunes in Arab political circles and before domestic public opinion. In the Middle East region, as they are among the sponsors of peace and those concerned for the lives of defenseless civilians.

He continued: “While the rejection of the policies of the United States is increasing, it voted alongside (Britain, France, and Japan) against the Russian draft resolution, and (Albania, Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland, and Ecuador) abstained from voting.”

Viktorovich refuted several Russian and Chinese moves over the past few days regarding this crisis in the Middle East.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called for an international peace conference to stop the violence in Gaza, which was widely welcomed with Russian support.

Moscow has repeatedly renewed its fears of expanding escalation in the region in light of the presence of two American aircraft carriers on the shores of Israel.

Beijing and Moscow are seeking to balance close relations with Israel with their broader diplomatic efforts to win allies in the Arab world and more broadly. This was evident in a series of calls from Putin to leaders in the region, including the Israeli Prime Minister.

Viktorovich believes that Russia is currently interested in obtaining support for its ongoing war in Ukraine, and China is looking to build a broader coalition of developing countries to expand Beijing’s influence and enhance its efforts to compete with the United States on the global stage.

Ukraine war

The conflict, extending for about a year and a half between Russia and Ukraine, was one of the main issues during the meeting between the two presidents, according to Watling Kudrakhian, an international affairs specialist at Odessa National University, who confirmed that the two parties have a common goal, which is, as they declare, “breaking what is called American hegemony.”

Watling Kudrakhin explains, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, that although China announced its adoption of a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it refused to condemn the Russian war in Ukraine, and it also plays another undeclared role by supplying Moscow with weapons and diplomatic and political support in draft resolutions. Shared in the Security Council.

The Ukrainian researcher adds that China and Russia form a global bloc against the West, and although on the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Russian war, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a proposal of 12 items to achieve peace in Ukraine, most of those items are in favor of the Russians.