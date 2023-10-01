An IMF delegation arrived in Ukraine to meet with the country’s leadership

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Ukraine. This is reported by Telegram– Klymenko Time channel with reference to the IMF resident representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan.

During the visit, meetings are planned with the country’s leadership to discuss the financing program. It is noted that in case of successful negotiations, the Ukrainian side expects to receive the third tranche of the IMF loan in the amount of about $900 million by the end of 2023.

“The high-level dialogue will focus on promising activities and challenges in the context of the extended financing program that Ukraine is implementing with the support of the IMF,” said IMF representative Stepanyan.

Earlier in September it was reported that in the second quarter, the Ukrainian economy grew by 19.5 percent in annual terms. The country’s GDP increased for the first time since the conflict with Russia began at the end of February 2022.