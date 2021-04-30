The young artist Houria Farghali announced her recovery, after a long series of surgeries performed by the artist Houria Farghali in the United States of America to treat her nose, which injured him due to a medical error.

The artist published a picture of her with her new appearance on “Instagram”, which was very different from what it was in the past, and commented, “Praise be to God until the praise reaches its end.”

It is noteworthy that Farghali had gone through a very bad psychological state before the surgery, and she asked her fans to pray for her. Doctors used to fix the error with bones from her body in order to restore the place of the nose, and she performed many delicate operations as part of a long treatment journey, according to Al Arabiya Net.

During the last period, Houria Farghali moved away from artistic works, and lived in complete isolation. It should be noted that the artist Houria received thousands of comments congratulating her on her safety from her colleagues and fans.