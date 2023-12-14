Millionaires He is already on year-end vacation, after what was his intense 2023, in which he achieved the star of the first semester, although he could not reach the final in the second tournament of the year.

The players who are with the Colombian National Team in the United States are still active: the goalkeeper Alvaro Monterothe central defender Andrés Llinas and the creatives Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño and Daniel Ruiz, who will go to rest after this Saturday's friendly match against Mexico.

In 2024, Millonarios will return to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and will play the Super League against the winner of the second semester final between Junior and Medellín. And for this reason, the team will debut clothing that promises to be revolutionary.

The new shirt?

Details of what the new shirt could be were recently known, which, of course, will be blue, but in a darker tone than the one they used in the successful 2023.

According to the photos that were leaked on social networks, it is indeed a design in a darker blue tone than the traditional one.

In addition, the color gold would once again take center stage in the new blue uniform. It already did so in 2011, when the stripes of the clothing supplier, Adidas, and the shield went from white to that tone.

SPORTS

More sports news