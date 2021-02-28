After several setbacks, the Halo television series returned to the ring several months ago, sharing with all the fans new images from the filming set of the series. Although, several days ago we had new information which announced that the Halo TV series will premiere during the first half of 2022, broadcasting through Paramount +, ViacomCBS’s video streaming platform.

But now, in the company of this great news, the account of XboxStudio via Twitter, he has shared an image of the Halo series for TV, which has been leaked. As you can witness below, the image has shown us the legendary Warthog, the famous and main UNSC ground transport vehicle in the Halo video games.

Halo will premiere a television series and we already know when

This image of the Warthog has once again shown us how they are taking care of everything related to Halo video games in detail, giving us an idea of ​​what we will be able to witness soon on the big screen. As David Nevins, creative director of CBS, said a few weeks ago, the Halo series will feature the frenetic excitement of the game, but also a very intense emotional experience around the Spartans, the human beings who genetically altered their humanity.

While the Halo TV series will arrive next year, we remind you that Halo Infinite will do so during the fall of this 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know more, we remind you that not long ago the Microsoft Store leaked the release date of Halo Infinite and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass.