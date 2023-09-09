Mother of two children, an altruistic woman always ready to help others: Michela Mansutti was only 41 years old

Michela Mansutti he lost his life at just 41 years old, last Wednesday 6 September, after a long hospitalization on 14 August. He was at Gabry Ponte’s concert, he had been waiting for a long time to experience that beautiful emotion, the concert of his favorite singer. But those sensations were soon broken by a sudden illness.

The woman was urgently transported toSanta Maria della Misericordia hospital. From that moment, Michela Mansutti has fought within the walls of the healthcare facility and everyone has I hoped to see his smile again. Unfortunately, the 41-year-old didn’t make it and after just over 20 days from that dramatic day, her heart broke stopped forever in the intensive care unit. A stroke left her with no escape and took her away from the love of her family.

The whole community knew her, Michela always was smiling and helpful. She had studied to become a social health worker and since 2006 she had been working for the Valentino Pontello Foundation, helping and making available to people with psycho-physical disabilities. She was the mother of two children.

A community mourning the passing of Michela Mansutti

There are numerous messages published on the web in these last hours, from the many people who knew her and loved her and who loved her greet her with beautiful words. A person with a good soul, an altruistic woman who did good for others, a wife and a mother, who suddenly passed away, leaving an unbridgeable void in the hearts of her loved ones, while listening to a concert that he had been waiting a long time.

