Ariel Pedro Zanchetta, former federal police agent, in an image spread on social networks.

An investigation into a former police officer detained for five months for spying on two judges has uncovered a mega illegal surveillance operation in Argentina. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ariel Pedro Zanchetta, a former federal agent who worked for 25 years in the police, monitored, collected private data and put together folders with personal information of a thousand public figures, including the president, Alberto Fernández, and the two candidates to succeed him, another 50 top public officials, judges, journalists, social leaders, union leaders, sports leaders and artists. Zanchetta had been arrested at the end of last June accused of participating in the hacking of the phones of two Supreme Court judges. This week, the prosecutor’s office has asked to expand the investigation against him due to suspicions that the former police officer worked for a few years as an undeclared agent of State Intelligence during the Government of former President Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015).

The plot has exploded less than two weeks before Argentines elect their next president in the second round on November 19. And it has dirty the Peronism that hopes to remain in the Government. According to the investigation by the federal prosecutor’s office, Zanchetta had links with two Peronist officials close to Kirchner: a national deputy and a current director of the State tax agency (AFIP), who was one of the leaders of the La Cámpora group, the militants most loyal to the former president.

To the deputy, Rodolfo Tailhade, Zanchetta offered to send him a conversation between judges, prosecutors, media directors and politicians opposed to Peronism who were debating how to spread a false version with which to counteract the complaint for gifts linked to a paid trip they took to Patagonia. . It happened last December, while Cristina Kirchner was awaiting a sentence for corruption. Several local media published the messages, which gave Kirchner air to cry out against an alleged political use of justice against her. The deputy involved defended this Wednesday morning that he had indeed received Zanchetta’s offer, but that the leak was already public by the time the messages reached him. “I don’t have the slightest idea who he is, I never asked him for information, I never bought anything from him,” the deputy said in a radio interview. “I answered the phone once because they told me he was a journalist,” he added.

Zanchetta, who according to the investigation stopped working for the Federal Intelligence Agency at some point in 2015, presented himself as a journalist and published part of the information he collected in a digital medium that focused on local information from Junín, a small city in the province of Buenos Aires, three hours by car from the capital. This track has further complicated the other politician involved. According to prosecutors, Zanchetta “reported” to Néstor Fabián Rodríguez, who before working at the tax agency was undersecretary of Media Coordination in the province of Buenos Aires. Rodríguez, prosecutors say, asked Zanchetta to investigate the current Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz, and paid her with public money disguised as advertising spaces on her website. Rodríguez’s home and office were raided this Tuesday and around twenty computers and phones were seized.

Zanchetta had information about opposition politicians such as Patricia Bullrich, former presidential candidate for the party of former president Mauricio Macri; Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, outgoing mayor of Buenos Aires and presidential candidate; the governor of the northern province of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, deputy Elisa Carrió, one of the opposition leaders; and the far-right Javier Milei, candidate for the presidential elections on November 19. But he also had many Peronists in his portfolio: from the presidential candidate and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the current president Fernández, to the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, the social leader and presidential candidate, Juan Grabois, and even Máximo Kirchner, son of the former president, national deputy and leader of La Cámpora.

“Massa spies on us using the AFIP,” denounced Patricia Bullrich on her social networks. Milei, who has taken her as an ally in the second presidential round, shared her message and presented himself as a plaintiff in the case. Peronism has remained silent, but some voices have already come forward to denounce the “opportunism” of the revelation about the end of the electoral campaign. “I still don’t understand how it can be [ por kirchnerista] “A spy who spies more on the K than on the non-K nor how can a spy who spies on the main leader of La Cámpora be hired by La Cámpora,” Juan Grabois complained online. “What is clearer than water is that the Judiciary, the forces and the intelligence services are sold to the highest bidder.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.