The health authorities are studying the appearance of a Coronavirus outbreak in the Vega Alta area that could come from an illegal party attended by several families and that already affects more than 30 people, according to the Area manager reported on Tuesday. IX of Health, Carlos Arenas, who explained that Health is investigating the origin of the outbreak and if it could be related to the so-called ‘British strain’.

The outbreak was detected from 2:00 p.m. on Monday and after several people came with symptoms to different health centers in the region. From there, the protocol began with testing all close contacts. As of Tuesday afternoon, 33 positives had been registered.

The mayor requests the intervention of Public Health



The prevention coordination table against Covid-19 met urgently on Tuesday morning to analyze the situation and determine the actions to be carried out. Municipal sources report that the origin of the cases is being determined and that it is possible to carry out detection and surveillance of those who may be affected by these outbreaks.

After the end of the meeting, and after analyzing the possible causes and possible foci that have led Cieza to be the second municipality in the Region with the most cases this Tuesday, with a total of 33 positives, it was decided to request urgent intervention of Public Health, so that in collaboration with the State Security Forces and Corps, they proceed to take all the necessary measures, among which massive screening and permanent monitoring of confinement compliance are proposed, in order to tackle as soon as possible the situation.

“The alarm is produced – the aforementioned sources insist – because we should be in a situation like the rest of the municipalities of the Region, with a general decrease in cases, which allow the health authorities to eliminate the restrictions imposed, and we find ourselves in a situation of concern about a possible serious breach of the rules that have been imposed on us.

The City Council requests “extreme caution for all citizens, seamlessly. Prevention measures must be followed in order to stop the spread of this virus; therefore, the use of the mask in open and closed public spaces is mandatory, even if the social safety distance of 1.5 meters is observed, constant hand washing, and avoiding crowds ”.