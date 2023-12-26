The Civil Guard, within the framework of the so-called 'Joe' operation, has dismantled a criminal plot dedicated to the illicit manufacture and trafficking of weapons and ammunition in the province of Jaén.

The operation began in April 2023 after several reports that pointed to the alleged criminal activity of the owners of a gun store closed the previous year.

Those investigated illegally possessed large quantities of ammunition (calibers of short weapons and weapons of war, such as 7.62 and 5.56 caliber). Ammunition that was later sold illegally along with weapons and other accessories.

After locating the points where those investigated were hiding the merchandise, the Civil Guard agents proceeded to exploit the operation that has resulted in eight detainees and the indictment of two more people, including the wife of one of the detainees who In addition to being aware of the activities, he collaborated within the plot.

In this way, two clandestine workshops for the modification of weapons and the manufacture of metal cartridges have been dismantled thanks to the eight entries and home searches that were carried out in the towns of Iznatoraf, Villanueva del Arzobispo, Linares, Úbeda and Villacarrillo.

Weapons seized

In total, the following weapons and effects were seized:

-A submachine gun (weapon)

-A pistol with a nock (prohibited weapon)

-16 guns

-Nine revolvers and six long weapons (shotguns and rifles)

-A hand grenade (weapon)

-17,200 metal cartridges of different calibers (including war ammunition)

-Three kilos of gunpowder, 3,420 pistons and numerous pods and projectiles for the illegal manufacture of ammunition

-Five pistols and a detonating revolver

-Eight silencers

-Three firearm barrels and various essential components.

8,000 euros in cash

-Five mobile phones and a computer

-Paper documentation for study.

The investigation has been directed by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 2 of Villacarrillo and imprisonment has been ordered for three of the eight detainees for the crimes of depositing weapons of war, depositing ammunition, illicit possession of weapons, trafficking of arms and ammunition and storage of explosives.

This operation has been developed by the Information Group of the Jaén Civil Guard Command in coordination with the Information Headquarters, and has had the support of the Andalusian Information Section, Cynological Service (weapons detection dogs ) as well as the USECIC, Judicial Police, personnel from different units of the Jaén Command, the GEDEX of the Granada Command and the Central Intervention of Weapons and Explosives.