Since we started talking about sustainable mobility, small electric and autonomous cars for the urban area and vehicle modularity, many ideas have really sprung up. From cars with a ‘skateboard’ base and interchangeable bodywork, to real traveling software capable of communicating with other cars. However, until now, no one had gone to the low cost side of the matter, imagining an electric car that can be bought, assembled at home and then used in the city.

Design student Ryan Schlotthauer tried, and imagined ‘Höga‘, an imaginary micro car resulting from an equally imaginary alliance between Ikea and Renault. The result is a car that recalls some current cars such as the Citroen Ami and Mini’s Vision Urbanaut concept, but restricted to the bone for essentially individual use. The other concept dear to Höga is the possibility of assembly at home, as if it were a piece of furniture from the famous Swedish company.

Volvo, decided on the first plant that will produce only EV

The car measures just 2.3 meters long by 1.8 meters high. The suspension is designed to allow the wheels to move independently and in any direction, as is the case with the vehicle that Zoox is developing. The pieces to mount it are 374, with the possibility of customization. The design is minimal, inspired by the Bauhaus style: therefore practical and without frills. The windshields open to allow entry from the front of the vehicle, while the rear access houses a small trunk. Such a car, obviously electric, would cost around 5,300 euros, given that from the images of the interior there does not seem to be substantially any comfort.

Precisely for the aforementioned reasons, the car will remain a dream for home DIY maniacs, since it could be very unlikely that it will be approved for use on the roads. There is no doubt about the fact that it is suggestive, however: who knows if it does not give inspiration to more serious projects on a functional level.