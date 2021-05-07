An Argentine writer used to say that there is no worse situation than a fool with power. Today we are witnessing the gradual loss of our freedoms, the right to education of our children is curtailed, we are prevented from worship, undermining religious freedom, allowing celebrations with only ten participants and suddenly breaking into the children’s First Communions. , when supposedly the protocol is not fulfilled.

Also, they prevent us from free movement and all for the sake of a supposed sanitary measure, which tries to hide more than a year of improvisation, mistakes, generalized corruption, and inconsistencies. It is enough to observe one morning or an afternoon the San Martín railway, to realize that there is no distancing or current protocol that is fulfilled, however, one looks the other way. It seems that an ignorant people is being sought, to lead them by their noses like a meek herd, depriving them of their essential rights.

Given all this, I wonder where are those who claim to represent us, where are our pastors to claim loudly the right of the faithful; Pope Francis speaks of a Church on the way out, and in Argentina we live in a Church in retreat, complacent, in collusion with power, that does not dare to make the Gospel a reality: “Speak opportunely and inopportunely”, in defense of Truth.

And where are our police forces at the service of the community, it is they who must protect the people from the abuses of fools with power; or they will also invoke ‘due obedience’, to silence their conscience; we contemplate, astonished, silencing the voices of those who disagree, while the piqueteros groups functional to power swarm.

All this should make us wake up as a civil society, ceasing to be mere spectators to be protagonists of the imperative need for a radical change in those who must seek the common good; the ‘let them all go’ of 2001, is enough today, to this ‘corporation of politicians’ who only seek their own ideological benefit by buying wills with perks or threats.

Only if the 2001 premise comes true, can we renew the hope of a truly free and sovereign Argentina.

Juan A. Treglia

[email protected]

The controversy over the release of patents on vaccines

Pharmaceutical companies, licensees of vaccines against the coronavirus, have the historic opportunity to show the world a humanitarian gesture that would be recognized as these giants of the pharmaceutical industry prioritizing human health over economic interests. How?

Releasing the licenses, of which they are holders, for a year or until the WHO declares the end of the pandemic. Is it possible or just a dream?

Jose Mancera

[email protected]

He speaks of the left, and of the “democratic left”

I am really surprised by the lack of certainty of many journalists when describing the group led by Vice President Kirchner as the left. The true left, the democratic one, is one that places emphasis on the social but making intelligent and austere use of the State in the 3 items for which it was created: Safety, Education and Health. In addition to affirming a legal order for the genuine generation of employment.

It is not from the left to give plans indiscriminately and eternally or to retire on the cob without contributions or to increase state employment with gnocchi where there are provinces with 65% of their active population working for the State for electoral purposes. This does not give a group the title of the left and less if those who lead said group are millionaires who always lived off the State.

On the other hand, it is paranoid and incongruous that this group is the one who promotes the release of criminals using the pandemic as an excuse. If this faction of the government looks favorably upon governments such as Cuba, Venezuela, and China, they do not wonder what would have happened in those countries with the prisoners who broke the roofs of the jail or threatened their victims. Do you really believe that those governments would have held a meeting with prison leaders?

The incoherence and ideological backwardness of our “vernacular left” is striking and marginal. I ask social communicators, call themselves journalists, analysts, not to call those who have usurped that term for monarchical and autocratic ends left.

The “we go for everything” is the synthesis of his thought.

Alfredo Mansur

[email protected]

From reason to irrationality, tips to understand the mind

Every day we attend episodes starring people who do not seem to be in their right mind, they are far from a state of sound reason. In these cases, irrationality in human beings contrasts with the use of reason. The lack of care and precaution of many people in this context of a pandemic, clandestine parties, mass social gatherings, not respecting epidemiological norms to prevent coronavirus infections, speaks clearly of a remarkable human irrationality.

The term irrationality is generally used to designate the idealistic philosophical current that denies reason, thought. Irrational is an adjective that is used to qualify what is wrong or contrary to it. They are synonymous with irrational: foolish, crazy. And they are antonyms: reflective, coherent.

It is important to express that the amygdala is a brain structure that controls our emotions. And it is this that intervenes in decision-making. We decide emotionally. Rational people are said to have greater activation in the prefrontal cortex (responsible for decision-making). This means that they can manage emotions in order to make rational decisions. Irrational people are carried away by emotions and have less control over their reactions.

This is essential to understand the reason for human behavior in certain circumstances of everyday life.

Marcelo Malvestitti

[email protected]

They are disabled and ask for help because they are evicted

We are two disabled adults. They evicted us because after 11 years coming to Cipolletti, Río Negro, the Onabe proposes the purchase of this house claiming that this neighborhood will pass to families and not public entities. (We have the whole file). The AIC wants to evict us as possessors. The Onabe says that it corresponds to the Ministry of the Interior.

I called all the institutions and they don’t answer. We will be thrown into the street. After all these years we are unable to move. We both live on my husband’s retirement, of course it is not enough, in addition to working 31 years they do not pay him the black part that he received in activity. What should I do? Is everyone deaf? All the money we put into fixing this house. They are violating all human and disability rights. I do not know about politics, the money is not even enough to treat our disability.

It seems that they are waiting for our death to be soon. Please, I beg, is there anyone to listen?

Claudia Head

[email protected]