The witness statement of a worker from the Instituto de Empresa before the judge investigating Begoña Gómez finished putting the finishing touch on the senior manager of the institution, the also former Madrid councilor (PP) Juan José Güemes, whose testimony was interrupted by the magistrate instructor to declare him formally investigated after he defended that the signing had nothing to do with her status as the wife of the President of the Government.

Asked about this same thing, the witness, Adriana Ángel, did not know the answer. “I only know that Juan José Güemes gave orders to hire her,” he stated, according to the minutes of his appearance to which ABC had access. She did not know who had recommended her to direct the Africa Center of the Instituto de Empresa, where she arrived shortly after Sánchez arrived at La Moncloa. In fact, I believed that this department was created “when Begoña Gómez was hired.”

Güemes, president of the entrepreneurship and innovation center of the Instituto de Empresa and vice president of economic affairs of the IE, did not spend more than half an hour before the judge. He had arrived there after the head of human resources at the academic institution testified that he entrusted her with hiring Gómez. In his witness statement he stated “that Mrs. Gómez was not hired because she was the wife of the President of the Government.

As detailed, as also stated in the respective minutes, he met her in 2017 and told them about his work experience in marketing. He also noted that that year he met “two or three times with her.” In short, that he knew her, as well as “her academic credentials”, since she proved with her resume that she had experience for her job”, although this did not arrive until August 1, 2018 for a position as director of the Africa Center.









The Prosecutor’s Office appeals due to the “lack of motivation”

The judge suspended the statement to listen to Güemes again in the company of his lawyer, something that happens when it is perceived that he may be incriminating himself and his defense rights are put in danger. The instructor, days later, issued a summons, although he did not specify for what facts or crimes he was called as a defendant, which did not escape the Prosecutor’s Office, which has appealed the decision due to the “lack of motivation, no matter how succinct.” », of that decision.

The appeal, which is for reform pending the judge’s rectification and which is dated November 20, has not yet been resolved. What the Prosecutor’s Office argues is that to change the status of a witness to a defendant, “it seems necessary to know what facts and indications have led” to that modification and here, only the list of crimes that are investigated in the case (influence peddling) is recorded. , corruption in private businesses, misappropriation and professional intrusion), but not which ones are attributed to Güemes. «Is it for all of them or for some? “Why action?” asks the Public Ministry.