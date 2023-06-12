Perhaps at some point the French public believed that the indisputable Spanish dominance at Roland Garros would end when Rafa Nadal was gone. And that hypothesis, which could have been completely ruled out in this 2023 edition with a win by Carlos Alcaraz, may be stronger than ever today. And it is that for the first time in two decades the Balearic player has been absent and the Musketeers Cup has not ended up traveling to Spain. He does not come to Murcia, since Carlos Alcaraz could not withstand the pressure in the semifinal against Djokovic and could not do for the first time what Rafa Nadal previously achieved 14 times: crown himself on the clay of Paris.

Thus, it is Djokovic who, at 36, takes over from Nadal. The idyll of the Navy with Roland Garros, which seemed to have no end, is now up in the air. Has it finished in 2023 or will Alcaraz be able to continue it from 2024? The truth is that since 1993, when the Catalan Sergi Bruguera ended a 21-year drought for Spanish tennis in the French capital, 19 of the 30 editions played have ended with the victory of a Spanish player. Last Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of that iconic final between Bruguera and the American Jim Courier, in which the 22-year-old from Barcelona beat a Courier who had won in Paris in 1991 in five sets (beating Andre Agassi in an incredible final) and in 1992 (beating Peter Korda).

Bruguera breaks the drought



Sergi Bruguera thus joined Manolo Santana and Andrés Gimeno in the list of winners, the only Spaniards who had achieved victory on French soil until then. Gimeno in 1972. And Santana, twice, in 1961 and 1964. In addition, without knowing it, the lanky Catalan tennis player was then inaugurating a splendid stage of Spanish tennis in the Parisian tournament. Since that 1993 edition, Spain has won 19 titles out of the 30 disputed. Alcaraz opted in this edition for the twentieth national success in a period of 30 years, but he was two steps away from achieving it.

THE DATA

22

Roland Garros titles have been won by Spanish tennis players throughout the history of the French tournament. Nadal (14), Santana (2), Bruguera (2), Gimeno, Moyá, Albert Costa and Ferrero were crowned in Paris.

In any case, there are three decades that deserve to be remembered. Bruguera’s feat in that final against Courier in 1993 continued twelve months later, because the following year he repeated his victory, this time against Alberto Berasategui, also a Spaniard, in four sets (6-3, 7-5, 2-6 , 6-1). In that edition, that of 1994, the first Spanish double in history would also take place, when Arantxa Sánchez Vicario won in the female category, beating the French Mary Pierce in the grand final (6-4 and 6-4).

Carlos Moyá (1998), Albert Costa (2002) and Carlos Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (2003), managed to extend the streak of Spanish tennis at Roland Garros during the following years, in which the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, one of the best clay-court specialists in history, would establish a dominance with three titles in five years (1997, 2000 and 2001). In addition, Alex Corretja reached two finals (1998 and 2001), Bruguera to one (1997) and Ferrero to another (2002) during this great era of a Spanish Armada that forever revolutionized tennis in our country. The ‘boom’ was absolute.

The Davis of Sant Jordi



In December 2000, the first Davis Cup in history for the national team arrived, a milestone that greatly helped the growth of racket sport in Spain. The team made up of Álex Corretja, Albert Costa, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Joan Balcells, and led by the charismatic Dudu Duarte, triumphed at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona by beating Australia, which they formed with their best possible line-up: Lleyton Hewitt, Patrick Rafter , Mark Woodforde and Sandon Stolle. It was the culmination of a fantastic season, made possible because a year earlier they had managed to stay in the World Group in New Zealand (0-5) with Pato Clavet, Félix Mantilla, Julián Alonso and Joan Balcells. So Manolo Santana was the captain.

The seed was planted and what came next was ‘Hurricane Nadal’, an unprecedented phenomenon in the history of world tennis. In 2005 he made his debut and the manacorí was already crowned on the Parisian clay. Since then, Nadal has turned Paris into his private garden by winning 14 titles, the first nine in ten years. Only injuries and some unexpected defeat like the one suffered against the Swede Soderling in 2009 prevented more triumphs for the manacorí who, 30 years after Bruguera opened the ban, Nadal this year has had to settle for watching Roland Garros on television after undergoing a operation on the iliac psoas that will keep him away from the slopes for five months.

double threat



Alcaraz has not been able to succeed him in the list of winners of the tournament and Djokovic, despite his seniority, has gotten in the middle to win his third title in Paris, surpass Nadal in number of Grand Slams won (23 against 22) and break the historic Spanish tennis idyll with Roland Garros. In 2024, yes, it is possible that he will have to defend his crown against the two Spaniards who will seek to vindicate themselves on the Parisian clay. Nadal, in what will be his last dance as long as he recovers perfectly and can compete with minimal guarantees. And Alcaraz, in his revenge attempt after the stick suffered last Friday at the Philippe Chatrier.