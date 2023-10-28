In recent years there has been an overflow of migratory potential and a mass exodus from Central America and the Caribbean to the United States. In 2022, this growth in flow reached a record of two and a half million migrants on the border with Mexico. The majority of these migrants, unlike previous years, did not come from the Northern Triangle of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) and Haiti but from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Immigration pressure led Joe Biden’s government to agree with Mexico on a new immigration plan, at the beginning of this year, by which the granting of legal income to the United States would be expanded. According to this plan, so far in 2023, nearly a quarter million citizens of these countries have received temporary humanitarian stay. The largest number of permits have been granted to Haitians, then to Venezuelans and, finally, to Cubans and Nicaraguans.

The end of Title 42 and the entry into force of the Biden Plan temporarily contained the migratory flow. This summer, however, border patrol arrests exceeded half a million people. As expected, the measures adopted by the United States and Mexico are not sufficient to produce a considerable decline. It is strange that this conclusion was not shared at the high-level meeting between the United States and Mexico, at the National Palace, at the beginning of October.

The migratory potential does not stop growing in any of the countries in the region, including Mexico, although the forms of retention, containment or return vary. Some are deported from the United States or Mexico, others, fewer, manage to settle in Mexican or Central American territory, and an even smaller number abandon the idea of ​​emigrating for more advantageous conditions in their countries of origin.

In 2022, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced, during a trip by the president to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Cuba, that social programs implemented in Mexico, such as Sowing Life and Young People Building the Future, would be extended to those countries. to promote regional development and discourage emigration. A year and a half later, it is not known the degree of application of these programs in those countries or whether they have contributed to stopping or slowing the migratory flow.

After five years of bilateral management, in its repeated meetings with the United States, of a crisis that is, essentially, transnational, the Mexican government convened a migration summit in Palenque. Of the ten invited leaders, only five attended, the presidents of Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras and the prime minister of Haiti. The absence of the leaders of Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador was revealing of the limits of the call.

The overweight of the positions of the Bolivarian Alliance in the forum did not, apparently, achieve the inclusion of Daniel Ortega, but it did achieve a rhetoric that focuses on the migration crisis as a situation caused by the trade embargo and the economic sanctions of the United States against Cuba and Venezuela. Of course, the limitations that Washington unilaterally imposes on trade with these countries affect their internal conditions, but the decline in the social indicators of these countries and, specifically, the increase in poverty and inequality are a consequence of wrong economic policies.

The narrative of sanctions as a cause of emigration overlaps with contrary experiences, from the point of view of development assistance from the United States, such as those of Haiti and the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America. The governments of these countries, unlike the Bolivarian ones, have no difficulty in recognizing that poverty, inequality and insecurity have increased in their nations. Rather, the axis of the discourse of these governments is placed on collaboration for development, not on the confrontation of the hegemony of the United States.

López Obrador’s Mexico, which maintains a priority relationship with Washington, would seem the ideal space to contribute to a rapprochement of these antithetical ways of approaching migration. However, as in their trip through the region in 2022, the government of Amlo and Morena seem to blend in, momentarily, with the anti-imperialist discourse of the members of the Bolivarian bloc. After that fleeting reply, Mexican diplomacy returns to its deep and constant inter-American logic.

How to understand this mimicry? On the one hand, it is an easy, inexpensive way to satisfy governments like the Cuban and Venezuelan, always in need of external legitimation and with the capacity to put pressure on the bases of the regional left. On the other hand, this ideological diplomacy allows Mexico to preserve the migration issue within its permanent negotiation of advantageous bilateral ties with the United States, without deeper commitments in regional containment.

The Palenque Summit seemed, at times, like a Tower of Babel, where leaders spoke different languages, while the declarations and protocols of the foreign ministries attempted to reach more substantial agreements. Some of this linguistic confusion was inevitable, since the causes of emigration have different nuances in each country. Neither the structural deficits of Haiti nor the lack of freedoms in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are outside of this causality. But in all cases, poverty is at the origin of the phenomenon and insecurity lurks in each leg of the journey to the United States.

Once again, ideology conspires against diplomacy, to the point of making a migration forum where all the rulers of Central America and the Caribbean come together unimaginable. The lack of democratic legitimacy of some and the isolationism of others, added to the profound deterioration of regional integration forums, contribute to creating these fictions of ideological consensus, which contribute very little to the channeling of legal and safe emigration.

