In those years they were the Ericsson and Petrobras Cups. It was a series of challengers tournaments that were played between 1997 and 2001 and between 2004 and 2011 in Latin America. From them, several of the best players of the so-called Argentine Legion made the leap to the large ATP circuit, the Chileans Nicolás Massú and Fernando González, the Ecuadorian Nicolás Lapentti and even Juan Martín del Potro, for example. In 2021 that experience that favored so many tennis players will be repeated by the hand of Horacio de la Peña, 31st in the ranking in 1987 who has been living in Chile for 16 years.

Historically, the serious problem for second and third level players in the region is the lack of money to compete in Europe and the United States. The shortage of tournaments in Latin America forces large investments. And in the absence of results, to make drastic decisions such as even quitting tennis.

Then De la Peña carried out what many thought but never materialized: he met with a representative of the multinational Unilever who promised him the money necessary to finance the tour (more than 1 million dollars) for at least two years and in all South American countries -with the exception of Venezuela- will play 36 tournaments (12 challengers and 12 M15 for men and 12 W15 for women) starting in February in a circuit programmed to even respect the bubble protocols in case the coronavirus does not yield.

Once financial support was secured, De la Peña contacted the ATP and WTA and the International Tennis Federation to request support and dates. With the OK of the three entities, now each country will have to organize their tournaments that, for the most part, will be played on clay courts, although using another surface is not ruled out.

The idea had the immediate endorsement of the leaders of the region and the South American Tennis Confederation, for example, agreed to train the participating players by giving them instructions on doping, betting, handling with the press and the relationship with the sponsors. But also former players such as the Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, Agustín Calleri and Mariano Zabaleta (president and vice president of the Argentine Tennis Association, respectively), the Colombian Santiago Giraldo, Nicolás Lapentti himself, the Peruvian Luis Horna and Mercedes Paz from Tucumán and even Active tennis players such as Bolivian Hugo Dellien and Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, among others, gave their explicit support.

In difficult times for sports in general and tennis in particular, ideas drive a recovery that is necessary and, at some point, even vital. It only takes a decision to carry them out. De la Peña had it. Results will start to show soon.