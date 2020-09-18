IN the rapidly losing ice cover of the Arctic there are now a large number of researchers whose activities do not always represent an “exciting adventure” in search of new experiences.

The validity of such conclusions is confirmed by the incident that happened during the expedition of the famous extreme traveler Mike Horn.

So, when two members of the expedition landed on an iceberg to install instruments, he suddenly turned upside down.

Horn posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account.

The footage shows how a multi-ton block of ice turns over in the ocean along with the researchers. Men fall into the water, and on the ship, from where the shooting is being conducted, people scream.

“There was no need to have breakfast before the ascent”, – made a playful inscription under the video Horn, noting that none of the heroes of the video was hurt.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that researchers in distant Antarctica spend their days no less intensely: for example, Oksana Savenko from Kiev in an interview with our publication She talked about falling from a boat, shooting with a crossbow at whales, meeting with penguins and other “entertainment” available at the Ukrainian polar station “Akademik Vernadsky”.

