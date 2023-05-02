Penis-shaped iceberg sprouts in Canada | PHOTO

A series of photographs taken by Kenneth Pretty showing an iceberg in Canada in the shape of a penis have gone viral on the web.

The images, taken last Thursday, were taken in the district of Newfoundland and Labrador, in Canada, and, obviously, aroused the irony of social media.

Also because the photos were taken by a man who, ironically, is originally from the city of Dildo, also located in the same district.

The author of the images said he noticed the particular shape of the iceberg thanks to a drone, lifted off the Canadian coast.

“Looking from the ground, it wasn’t entirely clear – said Kenneth Pretty – But once we sent the drone out there, it was as unreal as it seemed … well, you know”.

Several people initially thought of a photomontage, which is why a drone flew over the area to verify the veracity of the images, which then turned out to be true.

A few days after the photos, however, the tip of the iceberg collapsed and the ice started to melt. “That’s where baby icebergs come from,” someone joked on social media, while the huge chunk of ice was soon nicknamed the “dicky-berg.”