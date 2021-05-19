A new study found that the Greenland Ice Sheet, the second largest plate on the planet, is approaching a point of no return with an “accelerated melting”.

Experts at the University of Copenhagen and the University of Arctic in Norway analyzed the Jakobshavn Basin in the midwestern part, one of the five largest in Greenland.

If the alarming signs occurred in this region of the entire ice sheet, resulting in its melting completely, it could eventually raise global sea level by 23 feet (7 meters).

At this point, it is not yet clear to researchers whether the ice sheet has reached a tipping point, or whether it is decades away, but it is possible that a sea level rise of a few feet is inevitable.

“We may be witnessing the beginning of widespread destabilization, but at the moment, we cannot say unfortunately,” said Dr. Niklas Poorz, lead author and professor at the University of Copenhagen, in a statement. So far, the signals we’re seeing are only regional, but that may simply be due to the scarcity of accurate and long-term data for other parts of the ice sheet. “

In their analysis, the researchers believe that the ice sheet, which has been recorded and analyzed over the past 140 years, suffers from a decrease in the height of the ice sheet due to melting, which is then exposed to the warmer air.

The researchers warned of the possibility of a continuous loop, with greater melting due to warmer temperatures.

One thing that is clear from the research is that the ice sheet is becoming more unstable.

“We showed that reactions to high melt are likely to be responsible for the observed instability. Our results indicate a significant improvement in solubility in the near future,” the researchers wrote in the study summary.

“We are on the edge of a precipice, and every year as emissions of carbon dioxide continue as usual, the likelihood of exceeding the tipping point increases dramatically,” Bowers said in an interview with The Guardian.

He explained that the sea level rise will likely take centuries between three and six feet (1-2 meters), and that the entire ice sheet will take about 1,000 years to completely disappear.

Bowers has used a variety of inputs, including melting rates since 1880, altitude changes, temperature records, and simulated modeling to conduct the research.

Poor’s said in the statement that more research is needed to accurately assess the entire ice cover, according to «rt».

The study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.