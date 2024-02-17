Ministry of Emergency Situations: 14 fishermen on a broken ice floe ended up in the open sea near Starodubsky

14 fishermen found themselves in the open sea on a broken ice floe in the Sakhalin region; a rescue operation is being prepared. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region in Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred near the village of Starodubskoye. Three rescuers with a boat and a snowmobile, two employees of the GIMS of the Dolinsky region on a snowmobile and five rescuers from the search and rescue squad (SRT) named after. V.A. Polyakov of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region on a truck with an airboat and a motor boat.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, a 78-year-old fisherman on a drifting ice floe crashed into a support of the Communal Bridge and disappeared. A Russian woman contacted the police. She said that she noticed how in the area of ​​Yaryginskaya Street the ice floe on which the pensioner was was torn off.