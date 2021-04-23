By Roberto García Moritán, former Vice Chancellor of the Nation.

The virtual Ibero-American Summit in Andorra, which includes Spain (King Felipe VI and President Sánchez) and Portugal, has been sui generis in a Latin America that has 8.4% of the world population and 30% of global infections. The Covax mechanism has been promoted, the creation of an Ibero-American Epidemiological Observatory and an attempt has been made to strengthen a more supportive vision in the distribution of vaccines given the numerical inequality in the distribution of drugs. That lack, which occurs in the midst of a devastating economic crisis, makes a great difference to other regions of the world. Also at a time when the Latin American multilateral system he is very weakened and the participation of the region in the equations of power in the world is almost non-existent. The voice of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in the G20, to cite one example, is tenuous and does not enjoy much diplomatic attention.

The scenario has had diplomatic implications for the invitation to Nicolás Maduro which meant a Summit of unusual characteristics in the framework of a region that was convulsed and even faced by the serious Venezuelan institutional situation. The session organized by Andorra, with the consent of Spain, decided the participation of Maduro following the criteria of the United Nations although a great majority of Latin Americans recognize Juan Guadio as interim President of Venezuela. The presidents of Brazil and Mexico declined to participate due to this presence. These circumstances also overshadowed the debut of the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel.

Spain’s diplomatic game has been risky in the face of the demolished Venezuelan democracy and the human rights violations documented by the UN. Although Andorra is the primary responsible, no one doubts that Madrid’s endorsement has been central. Despite the fact that the European Union does not recognize Maduro, the Spanish executive supported the decision because he is the de facto leader and responsible for making decisions due to the pandemic. The valid argument in terms of health policies has been faced with a complex diplomatic scaffolding not interested in giving the Maduro regime greater prominence. The Venezuela issue has partly eclipsed the Ibero-American spirit. The preparatory meeting of Foreign Ministers had already anticipated this.

However, the Ibero-American Summit has the merit of being a forum in which all Latin American countries participate, unlike CELAC or the OAS. In this context and despite the serious differences around Venezuela, it may be the germ of new diplomatic experiments. It can also help rebuild the ailing Latin American multilateral system. Those should be the challenges more interesting that could emerge from Andorra, although the absences of the Presidents of Brazil and Mexico along with those of Paraguay, Nicaragua and El Salvador are disappointing. Latin America should begin to reflect on the importance of cooperatively living with differences.

The atypical Summit of Andorra has shown more than a diplomatic scene of fireworks and good intentions. The central theme of the agenda (the pandemic) has rekindled the need to address priorities and strategies more cooperatively even in the post-pandemic economic and social recovery period. The Latin American integration process cannot continue adrift. Spain, Portugal and Andorra have offered a bridge, which it would be desirable to take advantage of to establish a common horizon. As Lucio Seneca has pointed out, when you don’t know where you are sailing, no wind will be favorable to you.