Ajman (WAM) – The “Hour with a Writer” program launched by the Department of Economic Development in Ajman on the occasion of the Month of Reading 2021 continues, and is organized “remotely”, during which it hosts prominent Emirati writers.

The second episode of the program hosted, today, the writer Dr. Muhammad bin Jarash Al-Suwaidi, who spoke about his latest publication, the book “Mirror of Change”, and about the importance of reading, praising the initiative “An Hour with a Writer” that embodies the state’s interest in building people and advancing society through cultural development. .

Al Suwaidi praised the pioneering initiatives undertaken by the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, especially in the month of reading, which reflects its interest in the advancement and advancement of society, and motivating young people to read and creativity, so that they contribute to the completion of the development and philanthropy process that was planned by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul.”