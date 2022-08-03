from Cristina Marrone

The researchers partially reactivated the cellular activities of the pigs’ heart, brain, kidneys and liver by injecting a substance. The goal is to extend the survival of donor organs and save more lives. Research published in Nature

The pigs were dead for an hour: in their bodies there was no blood, their hearts were still and their brainwaves flat. However, the molecular functions of several organs were restored thanks to a solution pumped into the bodies of dead pigs with a device similar to a heart-lung machine.

Although the pigs were not considered conscious in any way, their cells, apparently dead, have revived. Their hearts started beating as the solution, which scientists baptized OrganEx, circulated in the veins and arteries. The cells of their organs, including heart, liver, kidneys and brainthey started functioning again and the animals did not stiffen.

The goal is to increase the organs for transplantation The interesting and encouraging result emerges from a study published in the journal Natureconducted by scientists of the Yale School of Medicine, who used an animal model to evaluate the possibility of restoring cell function after death. The technique could potentially be used for increase the availability of organs for transplantation or for therapies aimed at those who have suffered damage caused by strokes and heart attacks . In fact, the researchers say that the goal of increasing the supply of human organs for transplantation in the future, allowing doctors to transplant vital organs long after death. The results are only a first step, she told al New York Times

Stephen Latham, a Yale University bioethicist who worked closely with the group. Technology, he pointed out, very far from use in humans.

Six hours after the therapy, some organ functions are restored The group, led by Dr. Nenad Sestan, professor of neuroscience, comparative medicine, genetics and psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, was amazed by its ability to revitalize cells. We didn’t know what to expect, the doctor said David Andrijevic, also a neuroscientist at Yale and one of the authors of the paper. Everything we have restored has been incredible to us. Six hours after the therapy, the scientists found that key cellular functions were active in many areas of the pig body, including the heart, liver and kidneys, and that some organ functions had been restored. For example, scholars report, the heart had retained the ability to contract and showed signs of electrical activity. We also observed gods involuntary movements of the neck and head of pigs during the experiment but we don’t know exactly why, as they were under anesthesia and unconscious. Some muscle functions may have been temporarily preserved.

The previous The work began a few years ago, when the working group carried out a similar experiment with i brains of 32 dead pigs in a slaughterhouse. Four hours after the pigs died, the researchers infused a solution similar to OrganEx (called BrainEx) and managed to reactivate neurons, without however restoring the electrical activity of neurons linked to consciousness and senses). All of this prompted them to try to revive a whole body. The experiment just concluded, the continuation of the one of 2019 and confirms the possibility of a partial restoration of organs after death – explains David Andrijevic of Yale University, one of the authors of the study – and we understood that cells do not die as fast as previously thought and it is possible to repair them at the molecular level.

What does OrganEx The authors explain that OrganEx is a perfusing fluid that is perfused through a dextracorporeal pump device in the circulatory system of the animal. It is a kind of artificial blood which contains various chemical compounds such as nutrients, anti-inflammatory drugs, drugs to prevent cell death, substances that dampen the activity of neurons and prevent any possibility that pigs can regain consciousness. THE nerve blockers in substance they prevented the nerves from firing to ensure the brain was not active. A total of around 100 pigs (including the control group) were used in the experiment, and the team anesthetized the animals before stopping their hearts. Scientists pointed out that the pigs did not suffer and that they did not electrical activity in the brain has never been recorded.

Next step: find out if the organs can be transplanted Yale has filed a patent on the technology. The next step, Dr. Sestan said, will be to see if the organs are functioning properly and can be successfully transplanted. We do not know if the reactivated organs were functioning to the point that they could then be transplanted. It will take many more studies to establish this, says Nenad Sestan.

The ethical aspects The working group made it clear that the goal of the new technique not come back from the dead or recreate life, but save the organs that need to be transplanted e thus saving more and more lives. While the technique may in the future perhaps actually improve the survival of the organs (sometimes damaged, so much so that they are unusable after the donor’s life support has been interrupted) and can be kept alive longer, so that they can also be transported. much farther, the ethical aspects of the experiment are undeniable and will need to be discussed. Would pigs still be dead if nerve blockers were not used and their brains regained some degree of consciousness? you ask

Brendan Parent

lawyer and ethics expert, director of transplant ethics and political research at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University in a comment also published in Nature, also raising the question of how OrganEx could change the definition of death.