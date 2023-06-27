Ahmed Shaaban (Makkah Al-Mukarramah)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making outstanding efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims and Umrah performers, and has witnessed great development, especially during the past years, and has provided service, health, shelter and organizational facilities that have been praised by millions.

The Kingdom receives the guests of Rahman in the largest Islamic gathering this year, more than two million pilgrims from most countries of the world, in the first full return of pilgrims after the end of the “Corona” pandemic. The Kingdom has an honorable history of serving the Two Holy Mosques and the Guests of Rahman since its inception, and it does not hesitate to make every effort to serve and care for the Guests of Rahman, provide them with the utmost means of comfort and safety, and facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah.

Extreme care

The Kingdom pays great attention to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and attention and care, especially the construction and expansion of the Grand Mosque, including the third expansion to provide the finest services to pilgrims throughout the year.

And the Kingdom completed the largest expansion in the history of the Prophet’s Mosque to raise its capacity to two million worshipers, to represent a great event, and what it enjoys to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of Muslims to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and pray in it.

Zamzam water

The Zamzam watering project is one of the most important aspects of the Kingdom’s care for the visitors and the guests of Rahman, and it provides Zamzam water to the visitors of the two holy cities in easy ways with the latest automatic mechanisms for water purification, from the time it leaves the well until it reaches the factory, and then fills it in safe containers.

Honorable date

Scholars at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif valued Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims of the Holy House of God.

The former dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at Al-Azhar University, Dr. Mustafa Arjawi, said that the efforts are visible and known to all, in terms of expansions in the Two Holy Mosques and services to the guests of Rahman, and facilitating them in performing the rituals, despite the gathering of millions in one spot and one time, there are no crises at all in Transportation, accommodation or comprehensive sponsorship.

Arjawi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad, “The Kingdom spends on the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims without limits and without looking at a material return, and we see in Arafa all means of facilitation and techniques to cool the air and reduce heat for the guests of Rahman in order to preserve their health on this blessed day and distribute water and food to them.” .

In turn, Dr. Saif Qazmel, the former dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at Al-Azhar University, explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Kingdom is making all its efforts and using all modern means to serve pilgrims, especially the elderly and people of determination, by launching initiatives that facilitate their hardship and hardship. Chapter on cooperation in righteousness and piety.

In the context, the supervisor of the Al-Azhar Gallery, Dr. Abdel Moneim Fouad, told Al-Ittihad that “the destiny of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to work on serving and caring for the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and visitors to the Sacred House of God, so we find expansions and services that are added to the previous services every year.”

Covering the Kaaba

During the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Kiswa project witnessed great interest and a qualitative shift in the development of work and its qualitative completion, as the building was developed and provided with competencies and specialized cadres. printing, embroidery, testing and assembling through to installation.