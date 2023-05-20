Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:54 p.m.



Updated 2:03 p.m.

An F-18 fighter crashed this Saturday morning at the Zaragoza air base when carrying out an emergency landing maneuver on a plot of a polygon that was unoccupied. The accident took place around 12:10 in the morning when the pilot was carrying out a test of the maneuvers that were going to be exhibited on June 10 at the base, the day that family days are celebrated.

The pilot was able to eject in time and did not fall with the plane, but according to initial information, he suffered various types of trauma to his legs, hips and arms. The man has been conscious at all times and has been transferred to the military hospital without his life being in danger.

A fighter has crashed at the Zaragoza air base. The pilot was able to eject before the collision. We don’t know his status. We hope there are no victims #Saragossa pic.twitter.com/yvNcovcIwO – Zaragoza Complaint (@ZGZDenuncia) May 20, 2023

At the moment the causes of the accident are unknown and the circumstances in which it occurred are being investigated. Firefighters have gone to the scene to put out the fire that the device caused when it crashed. The plane is an F18 fighter and the pilot who was flying it at the time is a 15 Wing captain with more than 1,000 hours of flight experience.

The Air Force twitter account has reported the event and confirmed that the plane has fallen within the perimeter of the air base. They have also reported that the pilot is fine.