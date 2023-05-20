An F-18 fighter from the 15th wing of the Air and Space Army that was doing exhibition practices this Saturday has crashed at the Zaragoza air base. The pilot was able to eject in time and was transferred to a hospital in Zaragoza with trauma and leg injuries. The Air and Space Army has indicated through a tweet that his life is not in danger.

As confirmed by the Civil Guard, the fighter, which was practicing, suffered “some problem” and crashed, after the pilot managed to activate the expulsion maneuver from the cockpit. The events occurred around 12:10 in the morning, within the air base premises, without causing any harm to the population.

It is not the first accident with the F-18 of the Spanish air force. The first incident with these devices, which cost around 60 million euros, occurred in 1988, two years after its premiere, also in Zaragoza. In 2000, two F-18s based in the Aragonese town crashed in mid-flight. In 2017, an F-18 based in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) crashed while taking off from the airbase, killing its pilot.