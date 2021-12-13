A resident of Serpukhov on December 13 told about an explosion in a gymnasium at a nunnery in Serpukhov. According to the man, at first it seemed to him that the cotton occurred in the boiler room.

“Hours at 08:00 somewhere. Later I looked out the window and heard sirens. I realized that they were not just going. There was no smoke, there was no fire. I learned everything from the guard firsthand, “he said. REN TV…

The incident took place in Serpukhov on Oktyabrskaya Street earlier that day. According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Moscow Region, the explosion was staged by an 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox gymnasium. According to Izvestia, he died.

As became known REN TV, the young man told his father that he collected firecrackers supposedly for the New Year. According to the TV channel, the boy’s parents are divorced, he lived alternately with his mother and father. The young man also has a stepfather.

In addition, it turned out that the young man had previously played sports and competed in street workout competitions. His trainer Phil Savostin told REN TVthat the young man won prizes twice. The coach also shared that his grandmother brought him to classes, the guy did not have friends, but he behaved calmly in the team. The young man dropped out of classes at the end of 2018 due to a move from grandmother to mother.

According to Savostin, the young man, among other things, suffered from a serious illness.

“He had health problems – some kind of thyroid disease, it was completely removed from him. He was constantly examined, ”the coach explained.

According to the latest data, the number of victims of the accident has increased to 12, all of them are teenagers. Earlier it was reported about seven victims.

The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that doctors help the injured children, nothing threatens their lives. According to him, the regional prosecutor is now at the scene.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the fact of attempted murder and illegal circulation of explosives. The progress and results of the investigation were monitored at the central office of the RF IC.