An eyewitness to the fire at the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow spoke about the evacuation through the window

A resident of a house with a hotel in the center of Moscow, in which a deadly fire occurred, told the details of what happened. The video of the conversation was published by Izvestia in Telegram-channel.

“I opened the front door, there is fire. I quickly closed it and ran to the window, ”said the eyewitness. According to the girl, she and her family were evacuated through the window on the stairs. When asked by the operator about whether it was on fire in her apartment, the girl answered in the affirmative.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a fire in the center of Moscow, six people died, including two children. It is also known about nine victims, their condition is not specified.

The fire at the MKM hotel on Mezhdunarodnaya Street became known on the evening of February 21st. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was the arson of things in the corridor of buildings by one of the residents.