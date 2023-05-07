A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Igor P., who witnessed the explosion of the car of the writer Zakhar Prilepin, told Izvestia about the events that occurred on May 6.

The man was fishing with a friend near the scene. He said that Prilepin’s driver Alexander, who later died during the explosion, approached the fishermen. After talking with the fishermen, the man left, and then the locals heard a fairly strong bang. Igor and his friend at first thought that a gas cylinder had exploded, but one of them felt the blast wave.

“I stood closer to the water and heard the noise. And I had a friend, he was on the shore, he stood higher and he directly felt on his clothes how the blast wave <...> passed, the clothes swayed. Then we see: his assistant Dovlat is running and shouting that Zakhar was blown up, ”the witness described what was happening.

After that, the men went to the place of emergency, by this time people living nearby had already pulled the injured writer out of the car. According to an eyewitness, the driver could no longer be helped: he was crushed. After Alexander was pulled out, it became clear that his legs were injured.

On this day, Izvestia obtained footage of the evacuation of writer Zakhar Prilepin, who was injured in a car explosion, by helicopter to the hospital.

On the eve of the morning in the Nizhny Novgorod region, an Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin was driving, was blown up. As a result of the incident, the driver Alexander Shubin died.

Soon the district police officers detained one of the suspects in the attempt, Alexander Permyakov. He admitted that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. On the road along the route of Prilepin’s car, he planted an explosive device, which he set off remotely.

Prilepin was hospitalized the same day, he has a severe concomitant injury, a mine-explosive wound, contusion of both lungs, numerous fractures and bruises. He was later successfully operated on and is now conscious.

The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Kyiv and the West for the attack against Prilepin.